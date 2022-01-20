South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

