South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
NYSE:SJI opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
