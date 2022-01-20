SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.74.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

