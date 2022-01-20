SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) versus Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Critical Contrast

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.10 $3.37 million $0.22 4.95 Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.07 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.16

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 641.53%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03% Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13%

Summary

SPAR Group beats Exela Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

