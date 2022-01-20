SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 290,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,746,732 shares.The stock last traded at $354.13 and had previously closed at $350.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.85 and a 200 day moving average of $352.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

