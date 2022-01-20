SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 166,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,972,300 shares.The stock last traded at $47.15 and had previously closed at $46.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

