Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.57

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 1526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQNXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

