Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $150.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.83.
Square stock opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.
In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
