Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $150.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.83.

Square stock opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

