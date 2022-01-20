SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.28

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.28 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 48.20 ($0.66). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.63), with a volume of 136,965 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.37.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.