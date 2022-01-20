Stably USD (USDS) Price Tops $1.01

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $305,492.03 and approximately $20,246.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,251,949 coins and its circulating supply is 301,785 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

