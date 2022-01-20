Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 515

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 480 ($6.55) to GBX 515 ($7.03) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

