Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 515

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 480 ($6.55) to GBX 515 ($7.03) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.88.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.