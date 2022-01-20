STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.66 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $118.20 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00114430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 104,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

