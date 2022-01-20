State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 320 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after acquiring an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,474,000 after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPF opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.14. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $185.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.33 and a beta of 1.02.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

