State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 44,321 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $987.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

