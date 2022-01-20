State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

