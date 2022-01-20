State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 240 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

