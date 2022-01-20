State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

