State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:STT opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Street stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

