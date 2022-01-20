Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Update

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.38. 3,725,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. Stem has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $212,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,724 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $188,719,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

