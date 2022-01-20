Stephen F. Betz Sells 4,168 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CRNX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 452,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.35.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
