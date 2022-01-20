Stephen F. Betz Sells 4,168 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRNX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 452,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after buying an additional 180,632 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

