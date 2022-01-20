Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

NYSE:STL opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

