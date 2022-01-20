Stipend Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $409,084.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00100607 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.05 or 1.00141583 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.00302614 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018640 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00395820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00157753 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,973,172 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

