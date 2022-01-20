Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.