STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.56 ($55.18).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €41.35 ($46.99) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.86. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

