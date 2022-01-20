STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $33,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STOR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

