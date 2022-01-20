Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $70,844.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00114053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 242,631,865 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.