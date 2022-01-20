Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of MSC stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $651.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.80. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.