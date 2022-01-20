Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of MSC stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $651.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.80. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $24.41.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%.
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
