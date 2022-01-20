Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a na rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

TSE:SU opened at C$35.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.07 and a one year high of C$36.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

