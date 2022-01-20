SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.11 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $97,034.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00065636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.82 or 0.07519762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,172.01 or 0.99558680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007873 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,412,828 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

