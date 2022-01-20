SushiSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $772.10 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $6.07 or 0.00014474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $772.10 million and $173.07 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00051910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,573,102 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.