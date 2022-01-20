SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $647.94. The company had a trading volume of 475,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,892. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $701.79 and its 200 day moving average is $648.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.56.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

