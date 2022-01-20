Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Tops $0.31

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.84 or 0.07470401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.88 or 1.00157054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

