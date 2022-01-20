Swiss National Bank Acquires 19,800 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

