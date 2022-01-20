Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 2U were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

