Swiss National Bank Has $5.45 Million Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.38. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $98.17 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

