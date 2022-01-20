Swiss National Bank Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,647,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,009,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,233,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.