Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYTK. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,335 shares of company stock worth $7,485,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

