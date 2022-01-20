Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.86.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

