Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
