Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

