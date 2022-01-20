T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.93

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.93 and last traded at $104.08, with a volume of 231335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

