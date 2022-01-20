Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $27.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research firms have commented on TRHC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TRHC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $381.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

