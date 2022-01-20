Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

