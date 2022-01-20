Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Up 36.0% in December

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWND. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $12,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 625.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 938,728 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWND stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. Tailwind Acquisition has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

