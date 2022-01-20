Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Up 3.4%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $157.77. 89,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,392,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.77.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.