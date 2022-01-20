Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $902.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

