Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $160.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.00 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

