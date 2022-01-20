Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,426 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.