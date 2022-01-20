Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $58.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Targa Resources by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 749,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 209,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.