Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.27. 92,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.87. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

