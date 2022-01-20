TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter worth $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth $2,288,000.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784.

Sema4 stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMFR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

