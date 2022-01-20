TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

CHWY stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,109.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

